Minto Apartment Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.86). The firm had revenue of C$27.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

