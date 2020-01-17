MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Capitalization Achieves $107,624.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $107,624.00 and $1,001.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.03591394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00198055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00129893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 526,272,325 coins and its circulating supply is 176,272,582 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

