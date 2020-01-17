Mindexcoin (MIC) Market Cap Reaches $275,148.00

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $275,148.00 and approximately $1,001.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mindexcoin alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.03210758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00202699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00130795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mindexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mindexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.