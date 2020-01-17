Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) CEO Sells $37,665.60 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MAA opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $140.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,881,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 346,064 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,300,000 after purchasing an additional 165,702 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 939,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 333.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,841,000 after purchasing an additional 632,686 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

