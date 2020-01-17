Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,377,000 after purchasing an additional 717,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,136,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672,909 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,021,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,645 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,301,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,992,000 after purchasing an additional 807,317 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.66. 20,117,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,600,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $58.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

