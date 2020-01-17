MicroBitcoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $4,424.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

