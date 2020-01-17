MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Earns “Hold” Rating from SunTrust Banks

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MGPI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $13.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 463,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,691. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $903.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.16). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

