Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.67

Shares of Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and traded as high as $14.48. Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 24,832 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.2306 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mexico Fund by 1,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 16,398 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Mexico Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Mexico Fund by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

