Mexican Gold (CVE:MEX) Trading 22.2% Higher

Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:MEX)’s share price traded up 22.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 510,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 235,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.34 price objective on Mexican Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

Mexican Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for diamond, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Las Minas project that includes five mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

