Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report earnings of $7.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.70. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings of $6.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $22.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.66 to $22.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $25.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.94 to $25.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.29.

NYSE MTD traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $828.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,627. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $576.20 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $779.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $736.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total transaction of $3,138,270.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $568,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,003.00. Insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.