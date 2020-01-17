Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Capitalization Reaches $26.96 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $26.96 million and approximately $861,693.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00003959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, RightBTC, Bitfinex and TOPBTC. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.01881692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00096666 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,404,323 coins and its circulating supply is 77,404,219 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene, QBTC, Bitfinex, RightBTC, HitBTC, Bit-Z and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

