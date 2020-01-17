Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $0.28

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Metal has a market cap of $16.83 million and $14.57 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003132 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Kyber Network, OKEx and Huobi. In the last week, Metal has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.03604893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00204694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130237 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,083,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Kyber Network, IDEX, Huobi, Cryptopia, OKEx, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

