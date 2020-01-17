MetaHash Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.08 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and $1.95 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,779,298,254 coins and its circulating supply is 1,618,371,769 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

