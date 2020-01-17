Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRSN. ValuEngine cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 68,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.