Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 50,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.39.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $240.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

