Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $357,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 50,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 64,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

IJT opened at $199.47 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $169.83 and a one year high of $199.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

