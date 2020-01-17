Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $318,000 in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $181.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

