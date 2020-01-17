Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. CDW has a 1-year low of $79.77 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on CDW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $6,908,760.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 606,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,810,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $662,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,422.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

