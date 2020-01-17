Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 3,720 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $258.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.66.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

