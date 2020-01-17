Merculet Trading Up 14.3% This Week (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $445,049.00 and approximately $43,327.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin and OKEx. During the last week, Merculet has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.08 or 0.03358082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00198606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,029,566,696 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

Merculet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin, CoinMex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

