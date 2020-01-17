Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 203.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 475,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 318,627 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,060 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.58. 92,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625,800. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.