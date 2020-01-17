Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MRK. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.69.

MRK stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.94. 5,798,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,625,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

