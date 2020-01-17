Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRO. BNP Paribas raised Melrose Industries to an outperform rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Melrose Industries to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Investec reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 254 ($3.34).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 231.90 ($3.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 205.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion and a PE ratio of -35.68. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 154.20 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.