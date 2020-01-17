Melissa B. Fisher Sells 450 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $37,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,546,056.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $84.90. 273,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,648. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 1.34. Qualys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 57.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.65.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

