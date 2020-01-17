Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide new and better therapeutic solutions. Melinta’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the US FDA for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Melinta also has an extensive pipeline of preclinical and clinical stage products that were developed internally or assumed under the 2017 acquisition of Cempra, Inc. This pipeline includes many important classes of antibiotics, each targeted at a different segment of the anti-infective market. Melinta is headquartered in New Haven, CT. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Melinta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ MLNT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03. Melinta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.16.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($13.12). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.39% and a negative return on equity of 101.29%. The business had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

