Megaport (ASX:MP1) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Megaport Ltd (ASX:MP1) dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$10.56 ($7.49) and last traded at A$10.60 ($7.52), approximately 420,826 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$10.72 ($7.60).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$10.19 and its 200 day moving average is A$8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

About Megaport (ASX:MP1)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services. It also offers Internet exchange services. Megaport Limited has partnership with the Orixcom to enable enterprises and carriers with direct access to managed service providers and cloud service providers.

