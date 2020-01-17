Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $62,523,000 after purchasing an additional 57,224 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 72,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 12,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.00. 2,622,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,899. The company has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $119.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.