Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Short Interest Down 8.9% in December

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Approximately 36.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 408,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Medifast by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Medifast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Medifast by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of MED stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.89. 194,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,436. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.73. Medifast has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $159.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average of $103.11.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

