Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL) Trading Down 4.8%

Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL) dropped 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 52,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 58,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

About Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL)

Medallion Resources Ltd. acquires and explores for mineral resource projects. It explores for monazite, a rare earth element. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

