Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 32,539 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,539 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 32,251.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Accenture by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,748,000 after purchasing an additional 536,568 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Accenture by 39.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.20. 2,530,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.61. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $147.24 and a 1-year high of $213.25. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $874,833.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

