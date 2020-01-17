Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 10,753 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,300,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,915,000 after purchasing an additional 334,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,883,000 after acquiring an additional 61,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,396,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,013 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 41,387.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $219.88. 1,128,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,285. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.18. The company has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

