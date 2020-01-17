Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,255 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 89,920 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

ABT traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $89.00. 5,703,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,195. The firm has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $89.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

