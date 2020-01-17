Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Lowers Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,847,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,984,000 after purchasing an additional 928,427 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,956,000 after acquiring an additional 486,635 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,356,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,933,000 after acquiring an additional 674,547 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,543,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,312,000 after acquiring an additional 73,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.47. 562,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,577. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.