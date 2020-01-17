Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,472 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,390 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,844,000 after acquiring an additional 788,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $77,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

LOW stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,853,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,660. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.88. The company has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

