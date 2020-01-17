Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,268 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $118.60. 3,346,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,291. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

