Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.74. The company had a trading volume of 579,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,314. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $207.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.92.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,986. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

