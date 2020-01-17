McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $265.72

McKay Securities plc (LON:MCKS) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.72 and traded as high as $279.00. McKay Securities shares last traded at $272.00, with a volume of 22,585 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of McKay Securities in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $264.88 million and a PE ratio of 22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 237.74.

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 5.39 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) by GBX 0.69 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKay Securities plc will post 950.0000181 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. McKay Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

McKay Securities Company Profile (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

