Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $212.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,357. The firm has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.37. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.