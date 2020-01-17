McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Shares Gap Down to $0.78

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.78. McDermott International shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 9,462,757 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDR. Bernstein Bank began coverage on McDermott International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDermott International in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 349.92% and a negative net margin of 56.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDermott International news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDermott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in McDermott International by 383.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 76,551 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in McDermott International by 119.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 225,310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in McDermott International by 178.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 58,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in McDermott International by 86.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

