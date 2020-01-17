McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,340,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 107,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 62.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MDR stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.73. 9,470,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,754,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. McDermott International has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $126.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 349.92% and a negative net margin of 56.57%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDermott International will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in McDermott International during the second quarter worth $97,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDermott International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDermott International during the second quarter worth $158,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDermott International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in McDermott International during the third quarter worth $41,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDermott International in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank began coverage on McDermott International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. McDermott International currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

