Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

MAXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

MAXR traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,545. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.11. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $20.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

