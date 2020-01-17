Matthew J. Desch Sells 20,639 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 621,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,211. Iridium Communications Inc has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -192.50 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.