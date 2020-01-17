Matthew J. Desch Sells 20,639 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 621,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,211. Iridium Communications Inc has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -192.50 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
IRDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
