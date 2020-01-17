Matchpool (GUP) Trading 34.7% Higher Over Last Week

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 36.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Gatecoin, Liqui and Upbit. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $157,029.00 and $327.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matchpool has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.22 or 0.03322023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00198881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128007 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co

Matchpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

