Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $293.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. Mastercraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 140.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 25.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

