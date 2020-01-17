Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $7.67 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now expects that the credit services provider will earn $7.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.66. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura boosted their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.64.

Shares of MA stock opened at $320.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $196.60 and a 1 year high of $320.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,638 shares of company stock valued at $58,809,131. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

