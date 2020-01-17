Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,130 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $100,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,636,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.48. 2,673,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,384. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $196.60 and a 1-year high of $320.33. The firm has a market cap of $313.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.64.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,974,646.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,315,979,639.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,638 shares of company stock worth $58,809,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

