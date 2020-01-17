Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 5.8% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,811,000 after acquiring an additional 640,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838,385 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,794 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,816,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $196.60 and a 12-month high of $320.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.64.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $12,217,068.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $35,454,539,948.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,638 shares of company stock valued at $58,809,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

