Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs Sells 82,624 Shares of Stock

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MAS opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.19. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $48.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Masco by 88.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 1,817.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Masco by 18.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

