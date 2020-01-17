Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.25, approximately 23,659,661 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 10,534,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,950. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 433.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

