Martin Court Purchases 5 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court bought 5 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,440 ($32.10) per share, with a total value of £122 ($160.48).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,370 ($31.18) per share, for a total transaction of £142.20 ($187.06).

VCT stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,426 ($31.91). The stock had a trading volume of 69,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,177. Victrex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,445.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,196.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a GBX 46.14 ($0.61) dividend. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VCT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Victrex to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,255 ($29.66) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,940 ($25.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,261.50 ($29.75).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

